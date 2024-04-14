Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 577,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

