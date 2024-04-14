Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Update

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the March 15th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of EDIT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $11.91.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 42.95% and a negative net margin of 196.12%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after acquiring an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 690,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 26,262.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 577,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. StockNews.com upgraded Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
