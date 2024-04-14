Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 58,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

GCBC stock remained flat at $26.57 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,537. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $452.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Greene County Bancorp

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.