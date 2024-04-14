DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,047 shares of company stock worth $2,679,779 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.36. 995,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,415. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.04.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

