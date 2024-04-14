Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVRI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Everi Stock Down 2.6 %

EVRI traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 708,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,323. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. Everi’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,028 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 66.7% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,156,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,511,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Everi by 97.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 801,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 394,614 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

