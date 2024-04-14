Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.4 days.
Fiera Capital Trading Down 3.4 %
FRRPF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.
Fiera Capital Company Profile
