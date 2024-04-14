Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.4 days.

Fiera Capital Trading Down 3.4 %

FRRPF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. 3,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,041. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

