DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Update

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,380,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $470,553.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 75,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 391.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in DocuSign by 7.1% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 2,378,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

