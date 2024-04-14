Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $22,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,049. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup raised their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

