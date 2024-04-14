Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ServiceNow worth $386,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,560,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $768.71. The company had a trading volume of 960,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,665. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $770.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.68 and a 1 year high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

