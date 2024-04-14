AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,453 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of AbbVie worth $686,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $784,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 408,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.28. 7,029,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,213. The company has a market cap of $287.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

