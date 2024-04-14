Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.74. The company had a trading volume of 55,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,394. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $108.32 and a twelve month high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.01.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

