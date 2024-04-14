Root Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,492 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,117,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 753,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,001. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.51. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

