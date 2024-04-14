Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,642. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

