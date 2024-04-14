Root Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,567,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,598. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $169.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average is $153.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

