Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,255 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFIV stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 419,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.