Root Financial Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,762 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 291,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,879 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

