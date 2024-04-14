Root Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 116,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 506,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,755. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.