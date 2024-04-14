Keene & Associates Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Keene & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 2.9% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $496,611,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,076,619,000 after acquiring an additional 916,555 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after acquiring an additional 649,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,008,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $267,135,000 after acquiring an additional 595,628 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.38 on Friday, reaching $267.80. 1,176,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.85 and its 200-day moving average is $254.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $213.80 and a 1-year high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

