Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after buying an additional 684,749 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.9 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $384.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,755. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $136.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

