Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 796,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,560 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Real Good Food worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Real Good Food stock remained flat at $0.36 on Friday. 538,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,742. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

