Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 3.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,186,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $30.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $961.84. 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $958.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $783.45. The company has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

