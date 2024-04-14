EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems makes up about 1.8% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $7.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.16. The company had a trading volume of 255,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,954. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.53 and its 200 day moving average is $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Guggenheim began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPAM

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.