Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

