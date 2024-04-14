Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 6,431 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 321.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.64.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

MCK stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.01. 484,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,445. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

