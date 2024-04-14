Ardor Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $102.89 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00056051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019383 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.