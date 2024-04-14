Axie Infinity (AXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $134.37 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00011083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,211,409 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 143,198,326.9578657 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.13748726 USD and is down -9.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 440 active market(s) with $126,075,511.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

