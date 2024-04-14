Romano Brothers AND Company Has $1.09 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $4.83 on Friday, hitting $294.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,819,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.45 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $285.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,179,231.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $4,491,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,100,241.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock worth $262,519,346. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.77.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

