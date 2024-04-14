Bray Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $163.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

