River Street Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

River Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 7,177,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

