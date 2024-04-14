Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Holdings Raised by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 14.5% of Kooman & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kooman & Associates owned about 0.80% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $26.12. 1,536,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

