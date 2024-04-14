Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Holdings Lifted by Kooman & Associates

Kooman & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 5.0% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.55. 461,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.