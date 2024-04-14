Kooman & Associates Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Kooman & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 2.2% of Kooman & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kooman & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REET. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of REET stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. 272,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,344. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.