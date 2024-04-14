Kooman & Associates Sells 18 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kooman & Associates reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.95 on Friday, hitting $751.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,401. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $761.77 and a 200-day moving average of $653.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $714.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

