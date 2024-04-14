Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 17,477 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,477 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics comprises about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of Grid Dynamics worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 191.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 197.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $53,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 395,568 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,670,691 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,102.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,455 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. 459,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,380. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.07 million, a PE ratio of -363.21 and a beta of 0.94. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $78.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

