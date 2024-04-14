Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the quarter. Pure Storage makes up approximately 1.9% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,714,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.31, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

