Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Impinj comprises 2.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Impinj worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 8.8% during the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 355,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 9.5% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 365,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,110,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PI traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.98. 146,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $142.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $106,664.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,340.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $135,521.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,872.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $106,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,340.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

