Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Procore Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The stock had a trading volume of 837,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,493. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $79,563.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,074,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,589,678 in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

