Short Interest in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Drops By 20.7%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Republic Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 13,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,540. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $932.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

