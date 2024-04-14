Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Drops By 20.6%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 291,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ:RR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 295,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,349. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66. Richtech Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Get Richtech Robotics alerts:

Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richtech Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richtech Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.