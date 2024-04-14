Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

NASDAQ PXSAP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

