Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PPIH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $61.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.29. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

