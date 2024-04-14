Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sapiens International Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,822. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.33.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.85 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Sapiens International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPNS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sapiens International

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 284.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 785,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 581,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $13,591,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.