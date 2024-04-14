Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.1 %

MOH traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $376.57. 393,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.00 and its 200 day moving average is $370.18. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.82.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

