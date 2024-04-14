The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The9 Trading Down 8.4 %

NCTY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. The9 has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The9 in the first quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The9 during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in The9 by 10,524.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

