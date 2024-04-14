Kades & Cheifetz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 98,222 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 762,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 26,682 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 187,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,261. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $13.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1238 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.