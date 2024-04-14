Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of S&P Global worth $349,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $417.81. 1,182,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

