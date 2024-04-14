Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of S&P Global worth $349,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
S&P Global Price Performance
Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $5.11 on Friday, hitting $417.81. 1,182,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.