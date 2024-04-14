Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,836 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,181,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,836 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $353,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Stryker Stock Down 1.2 %

Stryker stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.05. 1,056,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.64. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

