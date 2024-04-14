River Street Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

River Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,892,695,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.83. 590,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.57. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $430.03 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

