River Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

River Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of BLK stock traded down $22.56 on Friday, hitting $763.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $845.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $808.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $802.29.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

