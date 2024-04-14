Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $802.74 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,377,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,161 shares during the period. Block accounts for 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $802,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,190,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,655,994. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

