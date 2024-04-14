Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $1.39 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after buying an additional 673,043 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. 41,785,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

